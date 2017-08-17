Digital painting is amazing, offering you brilliant new ways of producing jaw-dropping works of art right from the comfort of your desktop or laptop screen. But while the tools for creating digital art have become more accessible, the craft still takes a ton of patience, skill, and determination to learn and master. Digital painting also requires the right software to make your works of art come alive and getting your hands on that software costs some serious dough.
If you've been wanting to try your hand at creating your own digital art and don't know where to start ,or you're a digital artist looking to broaden your skills, iMore Digital Offers has the perfect solution.
Right now through iMore Digital Offers you can receive The Corel Painter 2018 Bundle for a fraction of the normal price!
This bundle gives you not one, not two, but three great digital painting and editing software programs — Corel Painter 2018, Aftershot 3, and Particle Shop— that will be yours for life! You never have to worry about any monthly or annual subscription fees, and you can paint as much as you want!
That's not all! This bundle also comes with plenty of great courses to teach you everything from the basics of digital painting to more advanced techniques!
Just look at these fantastic features you will get included in this bundle:
- Customize brushes and palettes, import content from others, or create your own.
- Use the new selection brush tool to rapidly add or subtract sections with precision.
- Integrate with Photoshop and draw directly on tablets.
- Paint with stunning 2.5D texturing that lifts off of the canvas.
This entire bundle would normally cost you $539 but is available right now through iMore Digital Offers for only $249!
Whether you're looking to upgrade your existing Corel Painter software or hoping to get started with your first digital painting experience, you won't find a lower price for this excellent software anywhere else!
