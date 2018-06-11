Today, wearable sports technology company Polar announced that if you pair its free heart rate training app Polar Beat with a Polar heart rate sensor such as Polar OH1 or Polar H10, you'll gain access to the app's smart coaching features at no additional cost.

Polar's wearable sensors are extremely popular amongst those serious about training, but don't let that put you off — they're super easy to use whether you're a pro athlete or not (especially if you've owned or operated a wearable fitness tracker before). All you do is charge up your sensor, pair it to your smartphone via Bluetooth, and link it to Polar Beat. After that, you're set! Just put on your sensor and go, and the app will record heart rate and fitness data in real time.

Prior to today's announcement, the smart coaching features were only available as in-app purchases. Now, however, as long as you've got a Polar heart rate sensor you'll receive access to all of the following:

Fitness Test : This feature allows you to gauge your current fitness levels with a simple five-minute test. If you use Fitness Test regularly, the app will also track how you perform over time, allowing you to see tangible evidence of your fitness improvements.

: This feature allows you to gauge your current fitness levels with a simple five-minute test. If you use Fitness Test regularly, the app will also track how you perform over time, allowing you to see tangible evidence of your fitness improvements. EnergyPointer : This feature essentially shows you what the main effect of your workout is, and will guide your activity to target exactly what you'd like to improve upon or hone.

: This feature essentially shows you what the main effect of your workout is, and will guide your activity to target exactly what you'd like to improve upon or hone. Benefit Target : If you find you perform more efficiently with a goal in mind, this feature is for you. It allows you to set specific goals, and then will provide the motivational voice guidance you need in order to achieve them.

: If you find you perform more efficiently with a goal in mind, this feature is for you. It allows you to set specific goals, and then will provide the motivational voice guidance you need in order to achieve them. Running Index: The Running Index feature will show you an easy to understand score based on your running speed and heart rate data. This score gives you a more in-depth look at how your health and abilities are changing and improving as you train.

Like other popular fitness tracking apps such as Fitbit, Polar Beat allows users to access and analyze their tracking information, choose from more than 100 sports and map routes via GPS to complete, and share their accomplishments with (or, y'know, brag to) their friends who also utilize the app.

In addition to free smart coaching features, Polar also introduced a handful of new armband and chest strap colors for the aforementioned Polar OH1 and Polar H10 heart rate trackers. You can now better match your wearable to your fitness gear with the very cool and athletic-looking melange grey, melange orange and melange turquoise options. Each Polar OH1 armband is soft to the touch and is designed to fit "snugly and comfortably" around the arm. What's more, unlike other armbands, these don't require you to moisten the strap or lift your shirt in order to wear. Meanwhile, Polar H10's new chest straps now feature extra interference-preventing electrodes to make sure your heart rate is captured as accurately as possible.