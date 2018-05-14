For those of you who don't keep a close eye on Apple news, the company just celebrated an anniversary — the 20th anniversary of the iMac G3, to be exact. All whimsical-hued translucent plastic, the G3 is possibly the most visually iconic device in Apple's history (if not late-'90s tech altogether). I personally never had one, but after they were a bit older and out of fashion my school did, and I pretty desperately coveted them in all their Bondi Blue glory. Thankfully, Spigen has given us all a way to experience that aesthetic magic all over again. The smartphone accessory company has launched an Indiegogo campaign for what it's calling the Classic C1: an iMac G3-inspired case for the iPhone X.

The Classic C1 is specifically designed to look like its giving you a peek at internal components, and comes in a handful of nostalgic color options like Ruby, Graphite, Sage, and that iconic blue. Each case is composed of three components made from polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane, offering multiple layers of protection in one slim package. What's more, the case boasts Spigen's patented Air Cushion Technology on all four corners for added security in case of drops. And, if you're a fan of plopping your device down on a charging pad every now and again, don't worry — the C1 won't hinder your iPhone X's wireless charging capabilities, so you don't have to mess with removing the case every time you'd like to juice up.

In addition to the iMac-inspired case, Spigen is also offering a case dubbed the Classic One that makes your iPhone X resemble the original iPhone. This one is only available bundled with the Classic C1 as an Indiegogo exclusive at a mere $35 for both cases.

If you'd like to adorn your iPhone with tangible reminders of Apple's designs gone by, you can do so by supporting the project on Indiegogo. Single Classic C1 are priced at $22 (that's about half of what they'll retail for). However, if you're okay with paying a little bit more, you can get multiple cases, wireless chargers, and other accessories at a pretty steep discount as well. Perks are expected to ship sometime next month.

