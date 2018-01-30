If you have an Instagram account, you've probably seen this colorful little camera pop up on your out-of-order timeline here and there, and there's a good reason for that: the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is an Instagrammers BFF.

Whether you're looking for a new creative outlet or just want to share physical images with friends and family, Fujifilm's affordable Instax Mini 9 camera delivers. (PCMag)

This super adorable camera isn't just a cute accessory for Instagram posts (#trending) but it's also a fantastic camera period. Unlike previous Instax Mini models, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 has a new selfie mirror so you can see what you look like as you snap your selfie, a macro lens adapter for super close-ups, and an automatic exposure measurement that gets you the perfect photo every time. Fujifilm is also fantastic at making adorable film that your photos are printed out on: you can get film with polka dot borders, rainbow effects, stained-glass designs, and much, much more. The only downside? The paper is a wee bit expensive (compared to something like the Prynt), but that makes every photo you take all the more special, right? You can pick up the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 for the 'grammer in your life for around $60 in colors like ice blue, hot pink, cobalt blue, lime green, and smoky white. Oh! And don't forget to check all the insane accessories you can get for it, too! (So now you have their birthday and Christmas taken care of. You're welcome!) See at Amazon B-Land Cell Phone Holder with Selfie Ring Light

Is the Instagramaholic in your life a selfie taker? Do they like to play guitar for their IG Stories? Are they someone who likes to do live streams of their makeup routine? Are they always looking for the perfect lighting? Then you might want to take a peek at the super affordable B-Land Cell Phone Holder with Selfie Ring Light! If you're someone who watches a lot of YouTube videos or someone who follows some bigger names on Instagram, then you've probably noticed that white circle that encompasses people's pupils. No, it's not Photoshop: it's called a ring light, and they can get pretty pricey, but a lower-cost alternative is this do-hickey right here. Simply clamp and attach the flexible, 360-degree rotating phone holder to the edge of your desk, clip in your iPhone, pick from one of the 10 adjustable brightness options, select one of the three color modes (warm, white, or white + warm), and you're good to start live streaming/selfie-ing/whatever! The B-Land Cell Phone Holder with Selfie Ring Light is powered via a USB port, so you can use it almost anywhere, and it's lightweight enough to carry around from one selfie session to the next. Depending on the color you want — white, black, or pink — this selfie light will cost you between $21 to $25. PROTIP: Use the B-Land Cell Phone Holder with Selfie Ring Light as a photobooth at parties! People will love the clean, Insta-worthy lighting and the easy-to-use design. See at Amazon Instagram Queen shirt

YAAAAS QUEEN. SLAAAAAY QUEEN (The Internet)

Keep it simple. Keep it classy. Keep it #Instaworthy with this handmade Instagram Queen shirt from Etsy. This super soft shirt is made from 100% cotton and comes in small, medium, large, and extra large sizes. You can pick up this Instagram Queen shirt for the Instagram addict in your life for around $14. See at Etsy Xenvo Macro Lens & Wide Angle Lens kit with LED light

If your Instagram addict is someone who's always snapping photos with their iPhone rather than a DSLR or other camera, then you'll want to take a look at the Xenvo Macro Lens & Wide Angle Lens kit with LED light because it'll take their photos from flat to featured #blessed. This little clip-on lens packs a whole 'lot of punch in amping up someone's iPhoneography game: designed with both a wide-angle lens and a 15x macro lens, the Xenvo lens is fantastic for shooting epic selfies or capturing photographs of everyday life, #foodporn, that adorable stationary you picked up last week, or whatever else you want to post to your timeline! If you're worried about lenses that have those awkward black borders, don't: the Xenvo Macro Lens & Wide Angle Lens kit with LED light won't give you those low-quality looking images that not even your favorite filter can hide. You don't only get the lens when you order this kit, you also get an LED light with three brightness settings that clips anywhere on your phone to instantly illuminate your selfie or that super posh meal at that super cute hipster diner you and your super cool pals went to last week. You can pick up the Xenvo Macro Lens & Wide Angle Lens kit with LED light for $35. See at Amazon CliqueFie Puck

When I first saw the CliqueFie Puck, I thought "Wow. What a silly little thing I will never ever use ever", but now that I've used it for almost everything I can possibly think of, I realize that the CliqueFie Puck might be one of the best, versatile Instagram accessories I have ever used. This $35 Puck comes from the same geniuses that brought you the CliqueFie Selfie Stick, and while at first glance it just looks like a little circular piece of plastic, it's so much more than that. The CliqueFie Puck is used to capture seamless panoramas and selfie panoramas, but it can also be used as a stand for your iPhone for your Instagram Story streams, smooth panning for a pro-looking video for Instagram, or even a simple, sturdy stand for selfies. All you have to do is wind up the Puck, put your iPhone in the secure stand, and hit the button to get it a'spinnin'! The best part? You don't need to recharge it and it's a great little tool to pop in your bag to carry from place to place, so your Insta addict will always be ready to snap a like-worthy photo. See at CliqueFie mophie universal powerstation