Microsoft's Github announced the beta version of it's GitHub mobile app last November. Now, after months of beta testing, the app is generally available for iOS and Android. The app allows you to manage your GitHub account and projects on the go. You can grab the app from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store for free.
GitHub's post announcing the app's general availability breaks down some of the things you can do with the app:
- Organize tasks in a swipe: Get your inbox to zero in no time—swipe to finish a task or save the notification to return to it later.
- Give feedback and respond to issues: Respond to comments while you're on the go.
- Review and merge pull requests: Merge and mark pull requests to breeze through your workflow, wherever you are.
The Github mobile app works with GitHub individual plans, Team, and Enterprise Cloud. GitHub states that it is working on adding features and APIs so the app can work with Enterprise Server later this year.
This mobile app allows you to browse notifications, read and reply to issues and pull requests, and review and merge pull requests. It's a useful tool for managing GitHub projects and your account on the go.
