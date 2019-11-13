GitHub today launched its new mobile app into beta. The mobile app is first available for testing on iPhone and iPad, but says an Android version is "coming soon."

"There's a lot you can do on GitHub that doesn't require a complex development environment, like sharing feedback on a design discussion and reviewing a few lines of code," GitHub said in its blog post announcing the app. "Now we are making these tasks easy for you to perform, no matter where you work, with a beautifully native experience."

The app allows you to stay productive when away from your PC, reviewing code and merging changes wherever you may be. The app is built to automatically adapt to differing screen sizes, and GitHub has included a dark mode that will change based on your system settings.

If you're interested in jumping in the beta pool, you can sign up to participate in the iOS TestFlight beta at GitHub's website. If you have an Android phone, you can also join the waitlist for the beta ahead of launch.