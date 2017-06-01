As long as Apple is giving iPad Pro a smart keyboard, why not give it a smart trackpad to go with it?
Prior to my musing about multitouch screen on the Mac, an equal and opposite set of ideas were being floated on how to bring multitouch trackpads to iPad.
John Gruber, writing on Daring Fireball:
A hardware keyboard with a trackpad could have just as good an interface for moving the insertion point and selecting text as the software keyboard. Even better, really, since you wouldn't have to use two fingers or start it with a 3D Touch force press. And, a trackpad would make this feature discoverable. An awful lot of iPad owners — most of them, probably — don't know about the two-finger drag feature on the on-screen keyboard.
When you're not editing text, the trackpad might not do much on an iPad. But the entire point of the smart keyboard is that you're writing and editing text while it's connected, or you're just using it to prop up the iPad for watching video or something. But I think the trackpad could be used for selecting things or changing input focus. On the home screen you could use the trackpad to select an app to launch, just like on Apple TV. In split-screen multitasking mode, you could use a multitouch gesture on the trackpad to switch which pane has focus. Two-finger drags on the trackpad could scroll the current view, much like on the Mac.
Listening to @gruber and decided to work up what a trackpad could look like for #iPadPro2 at #WWDC17 pic.twitter.com/TbWD6GgFNE— David Chapman (@DaveChap) May 29, 2017
Here's what I wrote in the Mac multitouch piece:
I've never, not once, tried to touch my MacBook screen to interact with the interface. Classic trackpad-and-keyboard computing is hard-wired into my brain.
By contrast, I have reached for a trackpad on the iPad Pro smart keyboard out of habit, not found one, and been annoyed that I then have to disengage from the keyboard, reach up, and interact with the screen.
As much as touch-natives want to swipe on a MacBook screen, type-natives want to swipe on a trackpad. Once you attach a keyboard to an iPad, you change the context and the expectations.
A trackpad on the smart keyboard, awkward and backwards as it might seem, would solve for that, and do it in a way that fits the awkward and backwards nature of the keyboard itself.
Reader comments
Giving iPad Pro a smart trackpad
This would be nice, but the keyboard design would be extremely cumbersome. Since the iPad doesn't have a kickstand, they'd have to figure out a way to prop it up.
Yes Yes Yes - this would be really great on the 12.9 ipad pro in particular. I'd also really like to see a row of special function keys like on Mac keyboards so I can pause and restart music really quicky and move the volume (maybe there are keyboard shortcuts for these but I don't know them).
As an iPad productivity user I feel like this would make the case too big and wouldn't really add much that the combination of touchscreen and arrow keys doesn't already provide. At least on the baby Pro I don't get the need.
I am happy to use the software keyboard, except for the fact it takes up too much screen. If I could use the software keyboard on one i-device to type into another, that would suit me just fine. And the two-finger software editing technique that already exists on Apple's software keyboard would give me the equivalent of a trackpad. All Apple would have to do is enable this capability and I could thumb type on an iPhone into a glorious full-screen iPad, or touch type on an iPad into an iPhone, or another iPad. And either way I would have an equivalent of a track pad to edit the content on the receiving device. Why complicate life? For those who have adapted to typing on glass, the solution already exists. All it needs is software enablement.