Apple TV launched with many of the U.S. streaming and network content providers ready to go. Canada, not so much. Two years later, though and Global, one of the major English-language Canadian TV networks, is finally making the leap to Apple TV with a new version of its iOS app, Global Go.

"We know fans are watching Global's content in more ways than one, and we're committed to delivering a seamless and exciting viewing experience on any platform," said Maria Hale, Senior Vice President, Global Entertainment & Content Acquisition, Corus Entertainment. "As we approach the holiday season, we're happy to gift fans the opportunity to binge compelling and high-calibre Global programming live and on-demand with this new version of the app."

Previously, if you wanted to watch Global on Apple TV, you had to AirPlay from an iOS device. Not only did that consume the resources of the iOS device, but it left it open to disruption from calls, notifications, and loss of connection. Now, you simply launch the app right on Apple TV and it handles everything smoothly and cleanly. Features include:

Easy-to-navigate interface allowing fans to effortlessly find the content they want

Immediate access to the Global Live Stream closest to their location (viewers use their cable provider username/password and visit globaltv.com/activate to access on Apple TV)

New content added daily

Catch up on programming on demand

Exclusive and ancillary clips, episodes and content from Global's hit series