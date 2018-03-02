It's Oscar time. The nominees for best picture, best actor, best screenplay, best editing, best score, best FX — you get the idea! — are all preparing their acceptance speeches and hoping beyond hope they get to bring the Academy Award home.

And here's how you can follow along, and maybe even get into it all one day yourself!

Apple News

Apple News is offering a specially curated section all about the Oscars from now until March 5. You'll find everything you need to know to get up to speed with nominees, including predictions.

There are also video interviews from EW's The Awardist and, during the show, there'll be a special hub in For You filled with memorable moments from the monologue to the acceptance speeches, to unexpected moments and memes.

iTunes Movies

If you haven't watched all the Oscar-nominated films or you simply want to watch them again, you can find them all in iTunes Movies.

Siri

Siri, Apple's virtual personal assistant, has been brushing up on the Acadamy Awards as well, and can answer all your questions on iPhone, iPad, HomePod, and more. Here are some examples:

Hey Siri, when are the Oscars?

Hey Siri, who is nominated for best supporting actress?

Het Siri, who are the nominees for best picture?

Hey Siri, who won the Oscar for best actor last year?

Hey Siri, where is the closest theater showing 'The Post'?

Hey Siri, tell me about Frances McDormand

Hey Siri, find Oscar-nominated films (response includes a link to the films in iTunes)

Hey Siri, play the soundtrack from "The Greatest Showman"

App Store

And then, of course, there are the apps. But don't just use apps to follow the Oscars — use them to become the next Oscar winner.

Clips is Apple's social video creation app and an incredibly easy way to get started telling visual stories.

iMovie is like Clips, but for more traditional video making.

Production Pro turns your iPad into a digital production notebook.

Videograde is color grading gone mobile. Well.

Shotlist for planning every shoot and every shot.

Artemis HD is your virtual viewfinder for blocking out shots the way you want them blocked.

Weekend Read, because great writers read a lot, and John August has made it easy to read the best.

Bear. Rian Johnson used it for Last Jedi. You can use it for Next Video of yours!

Storyist helps you get your manuscripts into shipping shape.

Procreate is how storyboarding is done these days.

Animatic is pre-viz on your iPad.

Animation Desk helps bring your cartoons to life.

iStopMotion lets you turn objects into cinematic magic, one frame at a time.

Oscar season

The Oscars air Sunday, March 3. Get your popcorn — and iPhone or iPad — ready!