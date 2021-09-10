What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has debuted a new featurette for season two of The Morning Show.
- 'And We're Back' features interviews with the cast and crew about what to expect in the new season.
- Season two of the drama series will premiere on Friday, September 17, 2021.
Today, Apple TV+ premiered a new featurette ahead of the upcoming second season of The Morning Show. You can watch the new video, titled 'And We're Back,' below:
Go behind the scenes with the creators and cast of The Morning Show, and get a first look at the new season. Watch Season 2 of The Morning Show on September 17, only on Apple TV+.
Season two of the drama series continues to follow the story of Alex (Jennifer Aniston), Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), and the rest of the employees of UBA after the shocking conclusion of the first season.
Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds "The Morning Show" team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley's (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.
Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded returning cast for season two includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. New stars joining this season are Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O'Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of "The Morning Show" team; Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker; and, Emmy and SAG Award winner Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for season two of 'The Morning Show,' you can check it out below:
Season two of The Morning Show' will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 17, 2021. The season will debut with the first episode with each additional episode coming out weekly on Fridays.
If you want to enjoy the new season in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
