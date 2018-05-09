Love the functionality of a backpack but feel that most don't aesthetically gel with your fast-paced executive lifestyle? We've all been there. Thankfully, today custom device case manufacturer WaterField Designs officially announced its new Pro Executive Laptop Backpack, so you'll never have to be the fool rocking an unprofessional average human backpack again.

The latest in the company's popular line of executive carry-alls, the Pro Executive Laptop Backpack combines functionality and style into one efficient package, toting and protect everything you need while still looking sharp paired with a full-on suit. Each pack is made of 1050 Denier black Ballistic nylon with full-grain leather accents, and features a dual-compartment design with a suspended, padded laptop/tablet pouch that fits all your favorite devices up to 15 inches. It also boasts multiple strategically-placed multifunctional pockets, such as an easy-to-reach top pocket for sensitive items like your wallet and passport and side compartments (with internal pockets and a key fob) for things like cords, sunglasses, and a water bottle. What's more, the zippers used to close the bag are waterproof YKK zippers to ensure all of your belongings stay dry.

The backpack also offers multiple carrying options so you can easily bring it with you wherever you go. Its ergonomic, sweat-mesh lined straps allow you to carry your bag backpack-style while commuting, while its leather top handle gives you the option to carry it briefcase-style at the office. In addition, when you're traveling and need to deal with all the hubbub of the airport, you can also choose to wheel it suitcase-style, stashing the straps in the suitcase-handle pass-through.

The Pro Executive Laptop Backpack comes in four distinct colors — black, crimson, chocolate, and gray — and is priced at a cool $349. If you need a bit more organization, you can also throw in WaterField's removable Executive Folio, which holds a laptop, documents, and pens, for an additional $49. (Note that the Folio is $89 when sold separately, so if you plan on grabbing both items, opting for the bundle is the best deal).

