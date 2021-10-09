Season two of the drama series continues to follow the story of the employees of UBA and the return of Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) to the show.

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds "The Morning Show" team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley's (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded returning cast for season two includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. New stars joining this season are Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O'Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of "The Morning Show" team; Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker; and, Emmy and SAG Award winner Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.