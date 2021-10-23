What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has debuted a new behind-the-scenes video for season two of "The Morning Show."
- "Inside the Episode: 'A Private Person'" dives into the latest episode of the new season.
- Season two of the award-winning drama series is streaming now.
Today, Apple TV+ premiered a new video that takes viewers inside "A Private Person," the latest episode in season two of "The Morning Show" which premiered yesterday. You can dive into this new behind-the-scenes look at the new episode below:
Self-examination is a running theme throughout this season, as the characters are forced to identify what matters in their individual journey. Take an exclusive look inside the episode of "A Private Person" with the cast of Season 2. Watch The Morning Show now on Apple TV+.
Season two of the drama series continues to follow the story of the employees of UBA and the return of Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) to the show after last season's explosive ending:
Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds "The Morning Show" team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley's (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.
Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded returning cast for season two includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. New stars joining this season are Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O'Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of "The Morning Show" team; Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker; and, Emmy and SAG Award winner Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for season two of 'The Morning Show,' you can check it out below:
Season two of The Morning Show' is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the new season in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
