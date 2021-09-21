Join Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Archie Yates as they break down their most imaginative moments and ideas ahead of the premiere of Wolfboy and the Everything Factory. The new animated series premieres Friday, September 24, only on Apple TV+.

Ahead of the series premiere on Friday, September 24, Apple TV+ has released a new video about "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory." The video features Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Archie Yates talking answering questions about their own imagination.

The new animated series tells the story of William Wolfe who "learns his vivid imagination and limitless creativity has the power to change the world."

Inspired by the work of visual artist Toff Mazery, co-created by Emmy Award winner Edward Jesse (HITRECORD's "Create Together"), developed by Emmy winner Michael Ryan ("All Hail King Julien," "Kung Fu Panda"), and executive produced by Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt ("Mr. Corman"), HITRECORD and FOX Entertainment's Bento Box Entertainment, the 10-episode animated epic "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" follows Wolfboy (voiced by Kassian Akhtar), an imaginative oddball who discovers a strange realm at the centre of the earth where fantastical beings called Sprytes create things for the natural world on the surface — clouds, trees, rabbits, dreams, hiccups, memories, time... everything! With his newfound Spryte friends, Wolfboy learns that not only can he use the creative energy of the Everything Factory to make his wild imagination come to life, but that he is destined to play a central role in an age-old battle between the forces of creation and destruction. Wolfboy soon comes to realize that being different is what makes him special — and ultimately, that it's the oddballs and dreamers who change the world.

"Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 24.