The Golden Joystick Awards 2020 are here. Hosted by Gamesradar, the 38th awards are here to celebrate the accomplishments of games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Last of Us Part 2, Ori and the Will of the Wisps and more.

There's 18 different categories to vote in, with eight games per category except in the Most Wanted category, which has 12 different games to vote for: Hitman 3, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Halo Infinite, Resident Evil 8: Village, Deathloop, Horizon Forbidden West, Kerbal Space Program 2, Elden Ring, Gotham Knights, God of War: Ragnarok, Starfield and The Medium.

Two new categories have been added this year: Best Family Game and Best Gaming Community. If you're interested in casting your ballot for these different titles, the Golden Joystick Awards 2020 voting is now live. Voting will close on November 2, 2020 so be sure to get your votes in before then.

Here's the full list of categories for the 38th Golden Joystick Awards:

Best Audio

Best Gaming Community

Best Family Game

Best Game Expansion

Best Gaming Hardware

Best Indie Game

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Storytelling

Best Visual Design

Best Esports Game of the Year

Mobile Game of the Year

Nintendo Game of the Year

PC Game of the Year

PlayStation Game of the Year

Xbox Game of the Year

Still Playing

Studio of the Year

Most Wanted

Now go vote!