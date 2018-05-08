Google at its annual developer conference, Google I/O, announced a new version of Google News. Google says the app, which begins roll-out today, will be available on iOS, Android, and the web by next week.

Google News will bring together artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to filter, sort, and organize news according to storylines. You'll be presented with many sources, multiple perspectives, and lots of information, giving you the opportunity to learn as much as you can about any particular storyline.