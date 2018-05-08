Google at its annual developer conference, Google I/O, announced a new version of Google News. Google says the app, which begins roll-out today, will be available on iOS, Android, and the web by next week.
Google News will bring together artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to filter, sort, and organize news according to storylines. You'll be presented with many sources, multiple perspectives, and lots of information, giving you the opportunity to learn as much as you can about any particular storyline.
The reimagined Google News uses a new set of AI techniques to take a constant flow of information as it hits the web, analyze it in real time and organize it into storylines. This approach means Google News understands the people, places and things involved in a story as it evolves, and connects how they relate to one another.
The app's new "Full Coverage" feature lets you dig down deep into a variety of sources, providing all the information you might need to form an opinion on a topic.
With just a tap you'll see top headlines from different sources, videos, local news reports, FAQs, social commentary, and a timeline for stories that have played out over time. Having a productive conversation or debate requires everyone to have access to the same information. That's why content in Full Coverage is the same for everyone—it's an unpersonalized view of events from a range of trusted news sources.
Along with deep looks at storylines, the app will integrate with news sources, giving you a one-stop shop for subscribing to your favorite news sources. The subscriptions will be tied to your Google account.
Google says the new Google News will replace a couple apps and services from the company, including Google Play Newsstand on mobile and desktop devices and the Google News & Weather app on mobile.