March 10 is Mario Day ( Mar10 ) and Google is getting in on the action. In collaboration with Nintendo, Google Maps has a fun new character to your driving directions. When you're ready to go, tap the Prize Block question mark in the bottom right corner to trigger Mario Time.

When you tap Let's-A-Go! your GPS marker will turn into Mario driving his familiar racer from Mario Kart. He travels along the route with you until you arrive.

The cutest part is the animation and audio that goes along with the Easter egg. When you tap the Prize Block, you hear the coin sound effect. When you tap Let's-A-Go, Mario says, "Woo hoo! Let's-a go!." While you're driving, his racer bounces along just like it does in Mario Kart. When you arrive at your destination, Mario gives a "Woo hoo!" and pumps his fist in the air.