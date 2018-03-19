Google Maps is an alternative mapping service to Apple's native Maps app. It's also got about a decade more experience under its belt. Though Apple Maps is a worthy adversary, and continues to improve constantly, Google Maps has been the go-to service for a lot of people. If you want to know more about Google Maps, here's everything you need to know. What's new with Google Maps? With Google's recent announcement and release of gaming APIs for Google Maps, which allow developers to better integrate real world locations into their games, three previously-announced augmented reality games have been revealed to be powered by Google Maps. Jurassic World Alive places AR dinosaurs at real locations, marked on the game's map, which you can go and find by heading to that location in the real world, much like Pokémon Go, with some dinosaurs also existing exclusively in a single specific geographic location. The Walking Dead: Our World is an action game that pits you against walkers in real-world environments, fighting beside AR companion characters, and giving you the ability to explore to find nests of walkers, new weapons, and other collectibles. Finally, Ghostbusters World takes a similar path, letting you find ghosts to bust on the game map, sending you to real locations to fight and then trap your spectral enemies in augmented reality. These games are all due out later this year. What is Google Maps?

Google Maps features driving, walking, and transit directions for both the iPhone and iPad, complete with voice guided GPS navigation. Google Maps is available in over 220 countries and territories with transit directions included for over 15,000 major cities around the world. Google Maps also comes with Google's popular Street View feature built right in to help you find exactly what you're looking for. It gives real-time estimated time of arrival using current traffic conditions and provides alternate faster routes whenever possible, even during mid-travel. You can use Google Maps to get you around town when walking, biking, taking public transportation, and even hailing a ride from Uber or Lyft. How to get Google Maps on your iPhone or iPad Google Maps is an iOS app available in the App Store for free. You don't have to sign up or subscribe. You can use Google Maps anonymously, or by signing in with your Google account. Download in the App Store How do I sync my Google account to Google Maps? If you have a Google account (like from Gmail, Hangouts, Google Play, or YouTube), you can sign in with your Google credentials and keep your data synced across all devices you use, including Macs and PCs, windows phones, and Android phones. Depending on what permissions you give, you can save maps you've searched for on your computer, get directions to someone in your Contacts, and save favorite locations to easily find in the future. If your Google account is already synced with your iPhone, it will automatically appear in Google Maps. You can also sign in manually. To sign in to your Google account, Launch Google Maps on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Menu icon in the upper left corner. It looks like three stacked lines. Tap Choose an account. Tap your Google Account and sign in. If you don't see your Google account listed, tap Add account. Enter your Google account email or phone number. Tap Next. Enter your Google account password. Tap Next. You'll be logged in and ready to go. How to use Google Maps