Over the past couple weeks, you've likely gotten emails from a number of website and apps you use regarding updates to their privacy policies. Europe will soon launch its new General Data Protection Regulation (aka the GDPR) to give people more rights over their online data, and Google recently shared all of the steps it's taken to ensure it complies with the new law.

First and foremost, Google's updating the way its privacy policy is presented. Although the policy itself is remaining the same, it's now much easier to understand. You can browse through the policy by certain categories, a "clearer language" is used, and Google's added videos and images to give you a visual of what you're reading.

Additionally, Google is also expanding the controls it gives its users for managing the way their data is collected and handled –