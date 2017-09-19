The Google Home Mini will cost just $49 when it debuts next month.

A treasure trove of leaked Google hardware information is coming to light today as Droid-life is reporting evidence of an upcoming miniature version of the Google Home set to debut at company's October 4 hardware event in San Francisco. From Droid-life:

According to the information we've viewed, the Google Home Mini (official name) will arrive in Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral colors. The Google Home Mini will be powered rather than wireless, at least according to the images here. This Google Home Mini will be able to help you with your schedule, set reminders, grab news, and other Home-related inquiries. It'll cost just $49 and is, of course, sports Google Assistant.

The speaker will reportedly come to market as the Google Home Mini in three colors, and will take on Amazon's incredibly successful Echo Dot, which has dropped in price to a similar $49 in recent months (though we've seen it for as low as $39).

Google Home Mini won't have replaceable bases like its larger counterpart, and certainly won't sound as good, but its main attraction is Google Assistant, which has grown in usefulness since it debuted over a year ago.