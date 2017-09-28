GoPro's new Hero 6 camera comes equipped with a custom processor to make sure you're able to capture the high-action moments of your life in the most beautiful and efficient way possible.

At GoPro's "The Moment" event today, GoPro CEO Nick Woodman announced the new Hero 6 Black, the company's most advanced camera yet. Though the Hero 6 has the same exterior design as the Hero 5 (waterproofing and all), it features improved dynamic range and lowlight performance, beefed-up 5GHz Wi-Fi for transferring footage to your mobile device up to three times faster, built-in touch zoom, and more voice commands for fluid hands-free control.

Hero 6 shoots 4K video at 60fps, 2.7K video at 120fps, and 1080p video at 240 fps. The company promises with the Hero 6 you'll get ultra-smooth slow-mo that doesn't drop a frame — you'll be able to play the video up to 10 times slower without issue. Hero 6 also offers improved digital image stabilization thanks to its new custom GP1 processor's footage analysis capabilities.

Another new feature that comes along with GoPro's most recent release is more intelligent QuikStories: your Hero 6 will analyze your photos and videos for things like faces, GPS data and audio, then automatically copy all that content to your smartphone. It will then edit it for you via the GoPro app, giving you the best stories without you having to touch a thing.

The GoPro is available for purchase from multiple retailers beginning today, and is priced at $499. You can also get it in a bundle with GoPro's Karma drone for $1,199.

