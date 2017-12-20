Amazon is offering $15 off iTunes gift card purchases of $100 or more when you enter promo code ITUNES15 at checkout. This deal is for an eGift card which will be emailed to you quickly after your purchase. It's limited to one per customer - however...
You can also pick up the $100 physical gift card for $85 while supplies last. No promo code is needed for that one.
The best way to save on content from Apple's digital stores is to buy discounted iTunes gift cards. Any money saved when buying gift cards is essentially free iTunes credit to put towards apps, movies, music, books and more. This is a great way to save on pricey Mac apps like Logic Pro X or in-app purchases for your favorite iOS games like Pokemon Go and Super Mario Run. Something that often goes overlooked is that gift cards can also be used to pay for subscription services with iTunes billing like Netflix, Apple Music, Spotify and HBO Now.