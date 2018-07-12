This 12-pack of Panasonic eneloop AAA rechargeable batteries is only $17.45 on Amazon. This is a daily deal that is exclusive to Prime members. These batteries normally sell for around $25 or more and have gone as high as $30. The lowest they have gone in the last year is $22, so this is the best drop we've ever seen.

Each battery has 800mAh and a 2100 cycle, which means they can be recharged up to 2100 times. They will maintain their charge for a long time (up to 10 years) when not in use. Users give these batteries 4.7 stars based on 2,883 reviews.

If you don't already have one, you might want to add this $23 battery charger since it will help keep your batteries fully powered.

See on Amazon