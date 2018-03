From taking pictures to changing your voice, this VTech Star Wars Stormtrooper smartwatch has a ton of features inside. Right now it's available for just $29.99, which happens to be its lowest price to date. You can activate sounds on it using the motion sensor, challenge your skills using the touch screen and much more.

There are 30 different watch faces in both digital and analog styles. Odds are this price won't last for very long, so be sure to grab one for your kids now.

See at Amazon