Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a deal you won't want to pass up on an Apple TV!
If you hurry, you can pick up a 32GB 4th Gen Apple TV for just $100 at Adorama. This is $50 cheaper than you can get it from Apple, and $40 cheaper than other competitors. This version of the Apple TV comes with the Siri remote so you can control it with your voice, and much more.
This price won't stick around for long, so be sure to grab one now!
Reader comments
These already gone? I get "Item - ACMGY52LLA exceeded the warehouse quantity limit" when trying to purchase.
Got the same message. The main page says it's in stock but when you click to buy it it says ACMGY52LLA exceeded the warehouse quantity limit. Too bad. iMore losing some referral commissions.
Update, mine just went through.