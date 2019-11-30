Blue Yeti are widely known to make some of the best pro-grade microphones at affordable prices, and one of their most accessible offerings is available for Black Friday / Cyber Monday at a very attractive price point.
Usually costing $100, the Blue Yeti Nano is a no-nonsense headset that is easy to set up and use for a wide variety of things. Whether you want to have better sound in conference calls, want to record music casually for a hobby, or upgrade your podcast audio, the Blue Yeti Nano is a rock-solid option. I use its predecessor, and have been extremely fond of the brand and its quality. There are various other Blue Yeti mics on sale too for Black Friday, so be sure to check them out.
- Perfect for podcasting, game streaming, Skype calls, YouTube or music
- No-latency headphone output, headphone volume, and mic mute
- Standard threading for radius III shock mount and/or compass boom arm
- Plug 'n play, Mac and PC compatible
- Cardioid and Omni pickup patterns, supports sample rates up to 24-bit/48kHz
Best budget mic
Blue Yeti Nano
Leading budget mic
If you want a pro-grade mic without blowing up your bank account, consider the Blue Yeti Nano, available for $30 less for Black Friday / Cyber Monday.
