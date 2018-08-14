The Choetech wireless charging USB-C car phone mount is down to $15.99 with code MSBU35EC on Amazon. The charger normally sells for $30, and this price beats out previous deals by a couple bucks. It has never dropped this low directly.

Choetech's Stand Fast wireless charging stand is also on sale today. Drop it to $12.99 from $18 with code NSYAANTF.

Choetech's mount uses a suction cup to attach to your dashboard and holds just about any phone between 2.6 and 4 inches wide. It supports Fast Charge up to 10W with Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S9, 7.5W charging for the iPhone, and 5W for whatever's left that is also Qi enabled. The holder is designed not to scratch your phone while still keeping it securely held, and it has a 360-degree rotating ball joint so you can find the best viewing angles while driving. It comes with an 18-month warranty. Users give it 4.2 stars based on 37 reviews.

The stand also does 10W charging for Android and 7.5W charging for iPhone. It has 4.8 stars based on 20 reviews.

See on Amazon