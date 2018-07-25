The ecobee3 smart thermostat comes in a bundle with three room sensors for just $199.99 total on Amazon right now. The thermostat by itself with one sensor is more than expensive than this deal. The two sensors sell in a pack for $79 outside of this bundle.

This is ecobee's previous-generation model, which has since been replaced by the ecobee4 with Alexa built-in. The ecobee3 doesn't have Alexa built in, but it can still connect to Alexa-enabled devices like the Echo Dot if you want to replicate that functionality. The room sensors will help keep an even temperature across your whole home by accurately measuring and managing cold and warm spots in the house.

