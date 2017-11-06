This thermostat is so smart it just lowered its own price!
Amazon currently has the Alexa-enabled ecobee4 smart thermostat for $209, which is a savings of $40 from its regular price. This is a new all-time low for this item, which is actually much more than just a thermostat.
- Comes with built-in Alexa Voice Service, so you can ask your ecobee to set a timer, read you the news, adjust the temperature, and more. With Far-field voice technology your ecobee4 can hear you from across the room.
- Room sensors help manage hot and cold spots in your home, delivering comfort to the rooms that matter most.
- Easily adjust temperature and comfort settings from anywhere using your Android and iOS devices. Also works with Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT and more
- Save an average 23% on heating and cooling costs each year. Learn more at ecobee.com/savings.
- Fast, easy installation you can do yourself. Use our handy step-by-step guide right on your phone.
TL;DR
- What makes this deal worth considering? - This is the lowest price that the ecobee4 has hit. For a majority of the time since its release, it has stayed right at the $249 price, and odds are this deal won't last long.
- Things to know before you buy! - The ecobee4 is the latest smart thermostat from ecobee, and it has the Alexa Voice Service built-in. This means you can ask it to set a timer, read you the news, and much more.
