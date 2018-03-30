Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad brings Apple Pencil support, upgraded internals, and much more. If you have your eyes on picking one up and have an older iPad laying around, this new offer from Best Buy is one to consider. The retailer is offering a gift card of at least $125 when you trade in an iPad mini 2 with Retina Display or newer.

Most other places are offering between $60 and $70 for the iPad mini 2 as a trade in. Of course, newer models will earn you more, and the condition will impact how much you receive for it.

The new iPad retails for $329, so even if you have just an iPad mini 2 that you are looking to upgrade from, it knocks your end cost down to just $204. Use the money you save on the cost of the iPad to grab yourself an Apple Pencil to complete the new experience for yourself.

See at Best Buy