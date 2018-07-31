Amazon is currently offering the popular wireless headphones from Apple for $144.99, which is about $15 off the normal going rate. We don't see many discounts (outside of Costco's recurring one) for these truly wireless headphones from Apple, so if you have been looking for a set, this is a deal you won't want to miss out on.

The AirPods are powered by the W1 Bluetooth chip, which means they connect easily and have improved sound over Bluetooth. They're ready to use with Apple devices out of the box. They can detect when you put them in your ears and immediately start working. You can double tap to access Siri. No wonder they've been in such high demand.

Don't forget to grab some protection for the case the AirPods sit in, as well as a strap so you don't lose one when traveling!

