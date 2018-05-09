This RAVPower 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad with HyperAir is down to $27.99 with code NATION034 on Amazon. That's more than $10 off its regular price and a few bucks better than a deal we shared May 3. This is one of RAVPower's newest wireless chargers. If you weren't lucky enough to win one in our giveaway in March, at least now you're lucky enough to get one at a discount.

You can also get the brand new RAVPower charging stand with HyperAir for a little more verticality. It is down to $37.99 with code NATION069 from a normal price around $46.

The HyperAir tech helps make this charging pad a lot faster than others, delivering up to 7.5W for the iPhone and 10W for Android phones. The triple temperature controls disperse heat fast and effectively, and the pad has built-in safeguards against overcharging, overheating, short circuit, and more. All you have to do is place your phone on the pad and it will detect what device you have and how fast the charge can be. The LED indicator will let you know when the phone is charging, and if you use an Android phone it will turn green when fully charged. This pad has 3.9 stars based on 850 user reviews.

See on Amazon