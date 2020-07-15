The Ninja MC702 3-in-1 slow cooker cooking system is down to $69.99 refurbished with code THRIFNINJA. Without the code, the Ninja system is $80, so you get an extra $10 off there. And while the Ninja is mostly sold out at other retailers these days, it was originally selling for as much as $250 new and most recently was going for $171 at Best Buy new. Refurbished versions have still regularly sold for as much as $110 at Walmart and other places. Today's deal is easily the lowest it has ever gone and a huge discount off normal prices. As a manufacturer refurbished unit, the MC702 comes with a 30-day warranty.

Save big Ninja MC702 3-in-1 slow cooker cooking system Basically a portable stovetop, slow cooker, or oven in one device. Sear food, bake a cake, or do a roast. Works 30% faster with less fat than conventional ovens. Can make one-pot meals in 30 minutes. Programmable timer, auto warm, 6-quart pot. $69.99 $110.00 $40 off See at Daily Steals With coupon: THRIFNINJA

The Ninja MC702 acts as three different important appliances: a slow cooker, a stovetop, and an oven. This gives it a lot of versatility in how you might use it. You can sear food, slow cook a roast, or even bake a cake. Plus, because it's portable you can do this sort of thing anywhere. Have an oven-capable device with you at your next picnic or book club.

When using the Ninja, you can roast up to 30% faster than conventional means and with 30% less fat than an oven. Mkae one-pot meals in just 30 minutes thanks to a five-minute pre-heat time and 25 minutes to cook. You can even combine the Ninja's capabilities. Sear your food then slow cook it.

It has a lot of extra features to help you make the perfect meals. The 6-quart pot is large enough to make food for your family. It's also nonstick and dishwasher safe so it's easy to clean and keep maintained. There's a programmable timer to help you out and an automatic setting to keep things warm when you're not ready to eat it right away. The lid is domed and has a vent, the roasting rack is removable, and there are multi-purpose trays for cakes, muffins, and other things.