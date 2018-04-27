Best Buy's deal of the day today includes some great prices on refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 models. There are both 38mm and 42mm options available, and as of now, there are multiple colors in each. Pricing starts at $263.20 for the non-cellular models and $319.20 for the cellular models. With a price difference this small, odds are you'll end up with the cellular variant, which is the Series 3 model that you will want, anyway. There are even a few configurations of the Nike+ edition Series 3, so be sure to check out all the available options sooner than later, because the stock is likely to be low on a few of these.

If you're looking for other Apple gear, Best Buy has you covered with its latest 4-day deal. This sale has big price drops on the iPhone X, MacBook Pro, 2017 iPad, and more.

