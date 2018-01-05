As our lives continue to move from physical media to digital media you are probably looking for an easy way to move your files from one place to another. Whether you are looking to make copies of your existing disks or take files and put them on disks to have an extra copy, the software that you use is an important part of the process. Luckily, there are a bunch of options available that can make this process extremely easy for you.

A great option for accomplishing this task is the powerful Roxio Toast 16 Titanium, which allows you to backup, create and do much more. Whether you want to copy a CD to your computer or secure your files on a USB drive or a disc, this software makes it very easy to do all of it.

Some of the features of Roxio Toast 15 Titanium include:

Capture video directly from your screen, portable devices, or the Web

Connect & record multiple devices to capture synced video, audio, & your computer screen w/ a single click Access all the tools you need in one place

Create movies w/ menus, chapters, & titles using 20+ templates

Encrypt & password-protect discs & USBs

Copy & convert your files & media to view on popular devices

Integrate w/ Corel Painter Essentials, AfterShot, or FotoMagico to greatly enhance photo management & editing

Use HDR Express 3 to perform high dynamic range photo editing

Don't miss out on this 50% savings as it won't last long. You can pick up this great software for just $50 instead of $100 as long as you don't wait. Whether you want to make backups of your existing disks or create brand new ones, Roxio Toast 15 is a great way to do it.