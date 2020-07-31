Having efficient charging accessories is important if you want to power up your devices in a timely manner. If you're still using an old charger, it's time to upgrade and Anker's one-day sale at Amazon is the perfect opportunity. Today only, a selection of Anker charging accessories are discounted by up to 43% with prices starting at just $13, including USB wall chargers, car chargers, portable battery packs, and more.
Power up
Anker Charging Accessories Sale
Well-reviewed Anker charging gear is on sale at Amazon today only, including must-haves like wall chargers, Lightning cables, car chargers, power banks, USB-C cables, and more.
Up to 43% off
One essential accessory everyone should have when on the go is a handy power bank. The sale features a couple of Anker options to meet different needs. The PowerCore 13000 is the most affordable model at $20.39, its best direct price drop in years. It features a 13000mAh capacity and two USB ports for powering up a couple of devices simultaneously. If you want a power bank with USB-C, the PowerCore Metro Slim 10000 PD has got you covered and it's availabe for its best price to date at just $33.99.
Another essential everyone should have — and one that might be worth replacing by now if you've had it forever — is a USB car charger. If you're traveling somewhere in a hurry, how fast you can power up your phone becomes pretty important, and Anker's PowerDrive Speed Duo ensures a fast charge. It's equipped with two USB ports and has a total output of 30W.
You can also find USB-C wall chargers, USB-C cables, Lightning cables, and more, so be sure to check it out before it comes to an end later tonight.
Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum restriction, as well as access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.
