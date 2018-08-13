Today only, Amazon has reduced the price of the SanDisk Cruzer Fit 32GB USB Flash Drive to just £6.31. This is its lowest ever price and it's currently selling for less than the 16GB and 8GB models.

The key feature of the Cruzer Fit is its diminutive size. It has a super low-profile design, barely any larger than the USB connector itself, meaning you can leave it connected to your machine without running the risk of it being caught or pulled out when moving around. It also comes with a clip-on cap to protect the connector in transit if you don't plan to keep it connected to your machine.

It has 32GB of storage, support for 128-bit AES encryption for sensitive files and works with PC or Mac computers. While it's only USB 2.0 in speed, its benefits in storage size and portability make it great value for money at just over £6. This deal ends today, so don't miss out.

For more UK deals coverage, be sure to keep an eye on Thrifter UK, sign up for the UK newsletter and follow the team on Twitter.

