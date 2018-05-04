Amazon currently has this 2-pack of TP-Link smart plugs marked down to $39.99, a match of its lowest price. We've seen the price drop this low in the past, but for the better part of this year, they've been selling for $50. The 2-pack of Mini smart plugs is $5 off at $55 if you prefer to be able to stack two smart plugs in the same wall receptacle.

The HS110 smart plug can be scheduled from anywhere in the world to automatically turn on and off as you wish, allowing you to enhance your daily life in a multitude of ways, like setting up your lights to turn on right before you get home from work each day or connecting it to your kid's TV so you know they're not watching cartoons while they're supposed to be doing homework. You can even control these smart plugs with your voice when paired with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device like the Amazon Echo Dot or the Google Home Mini.

See at Amazon