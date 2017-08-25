Graphic design is an exciting and lucrative field that's attracted many talented people to its digital side, and there are plenty more looking for a way to break into the business.

Seven graphic design courses for just $34! Learn more

Knowing a few tricks in Photoshop will no longer cut it; you need a well-rounded set of tools to make it. The courses required are often quite expensive, and you might not currently have time to enroll and attend.

Right now, Windows Central Digital Offers has a deal on a seven-course Ultimate Graphic Design Mastery bundle with 310 lessons. Instead of paying the regular price of $565, you'll instead pay just $34. That's 93 percent off the regular price.

Access to the bundle remains open forever and includes: