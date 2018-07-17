Right now, Amazon is offering a $50 iTunes gift card for $40 as a Lightning deal. This time around, the discount is available on physical cards, which means that you will have to wait for it to be mailed to you. You can use the credit to pay for apps, games, and even subscriptions like Hulu, Netflix, Apple Music, and more.

We've seen various deals this year on iTunes Gift Cards, but most of them are on the $100 card, dropping it to $85. This is a better discount on the smaller denomination card. Be sure to load up on these now. They are only good for U.S. iTunes accounts.

