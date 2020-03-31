Grammarly announced today that you can now add Grammarly to Microsoft Word on macOS and Microsoft Word online. The tool will allow you to check your spelling, grammar, and word choice directly within Microsoft Word on your Mac or online. Grammarly was already available as an add-on for Microsoft Word on Windows.

Grammarly works similarly on all platforms. As you type, you see prompts and suggestions to improve your writing. In addition to general grammar and spell checks, Grammarly will suggest words that might fit into a sentence better than what you currently have written.

Microsoft recently announced a major update to Microsoft Editor, which makes it more of a competitor to Grammarly. Microsoft Editor will perform spelling and grammar checks and suggest improvements to your word choice and writing. It will be available on Word and Outlook online and within Microsoft's desktop applications.

Grammarly has been around for a long time, and many rely on its proofreading and suggestions. Its availability within Word on macOS and online makes it more accessible and useful to people who work across platforms.

There are free and paid versions of Grammarly. The free version gives you basic writing corrections while the Premium and Business versions of Grammarly provide advanced suggestions and corrections.