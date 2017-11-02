Sick of having to delete tweets because you said "so excite" instead of "so excited?" Then get so excite about Grammarly's new mobile keyboard for iOS — it'll keep your texts, tweets, and emails clear and error-free.

AI-powered virtual editor Grammarly announced today in a blog post that after many requests from users it has finally extended its error-catching power to your smartphone.

Built by linguists, Grammarly Keyboard uses artificial intelligence to scan your texts, emails, DMs, tweets, and whatever other things you type for both common and complex grammatical, spelling, and punctuation mistakes. And it's not your grandma's spell-check, either. It doesn't just tell you when you've made a grievous spelling error, it checks the context of your writing so it can tell you when you accidentally use "your" instead of "you're" and "they're" instead of "their." It'll even suggest words that it thinks you're confusing for other words so you can make sure you're saying exactly what you mean (i.e. "confident" instead of "confidant"). With Grammarly, you don't just correct your typos and go — you actually expand your vocabulary and learn to write more effectively. And best of all, it removes all that anxiety that happens after you've hit send on a work email or Slack message:

Grammarly's algorithms not only catch context-specific grammar and spelling mistakes, but also the kind of confusing sentences that leave your colleagues (or worse, your boss) wondering what you're talking about. For Grammarly Premium users, the keyboard will also improve word choice and suggest style improvements so the need for "Sent from my iPhone" can become a relic of the past.

Though right now Grammarly Keyboard is only available for iOS, the company promises that an Android version is in the works and will be coming soon. If you need a bit of help with adding the Grammarly keyboard after you install it (or any keyboard, for that matter), you can check out our tutorial here.

