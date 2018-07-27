Do you wish you had paid better attention during language classes in high school? Been debating going back to school to learn a new language but don't have the time? Want to learn some conversational French or Italian for your next European adventure? Whatever your reasons for wanting to learn a new language, the hardest part is finding a curriculum that fits your schedule.

iMore Digital Offers might have a compelling option for you with this great deal for Mondly, a digital platform for learning new languages. Using the Mondly app, you can choose between 33 different languages with a digital curriculum that's designed to break down the learning process into short lessons and help you memorize core words, form sentences, and participate in conversations.

Typically Mondly is offered on a monthly subscription basis, but thanks to iMore Digital Offers, you can get a lifetime subscription for just a one-time payment. If you just want to learn one language you pay just $39.99, but choose three languages and you pay just $59.99 or opt to learn five for just $69.99.

This great deal won't last forever, but your access to the language courses will because you have lifetime access.

See at iMore Digital Offers