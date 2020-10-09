Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has shared his usual preview of the upcoming Apple special event, backing up much of what we've been hearing in recent days and weeks.

Gurman confirms that all four iPhone 12 models will feature OLED screens this year, moving away from the LCD panels that had previously been used in mid-range models like iPhone 11 and iPhone XR.

Also for the first time, all four phones will use OLED screens. That's a shift from last year when the entry-level iPhone 11 used a cheaper LCD screen.

The new iPhone 12 handsets might have OLED screens, but they will still save money by using aluminum rather than stainless steel, according to the new report. LiDAR Scanners will also be an iPhone 12 Pro-only affair, as suspected.

All of the new phones will have flat sides to make the design more consistent with the latest iPads. The lower-end models will continue to use aluminum edges, while the higher-end phones will still use stainless steel. The pricier Pro models will also have a Lidar scanner on the back for augmented reality applications and will have three cameras instead of two. There will also be a new dark blue color option.

Gurman adds weight to the belief that the first Apple silicon Macs will be announced in November, while also mentioning AirPods Studio and a smaller HomePod. He doesn't, however, appear to be suggesting that we can expect those to be announced next week. AirPods Studio in particular aren't thought to be ready just yet.

The Apple headphones have been in development for nearly three years, but have faced development challenges along the way. An early version had large touch panels on both sides to control playback, but those sensors were reduced in size. The noise-canceling headphones have been designed to be reversible so that both ear cups can fit either ear and for the pads to be replaceable. Apple recently stopped selling rival headphones and speakers.

Apple will announce iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and who knows what else next week. October 13 will be the big day and we'll be watching along. Will you?