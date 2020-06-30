A new challenger arrives in Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. It's none other than Gaunter O'Dimm, who is here to spearhead the new Master Mirror expansion. Gaunter O'Dimm is a major character in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Hearts of Stone expansion. You can check out the trailer for this expansion below.

Over 70 cards have been added with this free expansion, which is available right now. There's also a couple of new special abilities, Veil and Devotion. Veil is useful for shielding a card from negative statuses, while Devotion enhances any cards with that keyword — as long as the entire deck is made of faction-specific cards.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is available on PC, iOS and Android.