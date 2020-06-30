What you need to know
- Gwent: The Witcher Card Game takes the Gwent minigame from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and expands it.
- CD Projekt Red has revealed a new expansion for the game: Master Mirror.
- This expansion adds over 70 new cards and some special abilities.
A new challenger arrives in Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. It's none other than Gaunter O'Dimm, who is here to spearhead the new Master Mirror expansion. Gaunter O'Dimm is a major character in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Hearts of Stone expansion. You can check out the trailer for this expansion below.
Over 70 cards have been added with this free expansion, which is available right now. There's also a couple of new special abilities, Veil and Devotion. Veil is useful for shielding a card from negative statuses, while Devotion enhances any cards with that keyword — as long as the entire deck is made of faction-specific cards.
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is available on PC, iOS and Android.
A challenge awaits
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
Drop another card or five
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game takes the minigame from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and expands it into full-fledged game. Build up powerful decks and crush your opponents.
Get Some Funds
Apple Gift Card
Stock up your library.
This large sum of cash is the perfect way to allow yourself to indulge and grab some games from Steam— or help someone else to.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple's Cecilia Dantas and Katie Skinner talk iOS 14 and privacy
Rene Ritchie sat down with the pair Apple to discuss iOS 14, Widgets, and more!
AnyList devs say it won't offer Sign in with Apple outlining 10 reasons why
As of today Apple will require a ton of apps to include the option for users to Sign in with Apple. But grocery list app AnyList says it won't be doing it after sharing a lengthy blog post explaining why.
Apple ordered to give iCloud access to relatives of deceased person
Apple has complied with the judgement, resetting the iCloud passcode of the deceased.
Your gaming fandom can be captured in a Nintendo Switch controller
Wanna wrap your sweaty mitts around a controller with some real personality? Check out these Switch controllers!