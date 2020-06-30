Gwent Master MirrorSource: CD Projekt Red

What you need to know

  • Gwent: The Witcher Card Game takes the Gwent minigame from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and expands it.
  • CD Projekt Red has revealed a new expansion for the game: Master Mirror.
  • This expansion adds over 70 new cards and some special abilities.

A new challenger arrives in Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. It's none other than Gaunter O'Dimm, who is here to spearhead the new Master Mirror expansion. Gaunter O'Dimm is a major character in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Hearts of Stone expansion. You can check out the trailer for this expansion below.

Over 70 cards have been added with this free expansion, which is available right now. There's also a couple of new special abilities, Veil and Devotion. Veil is useful for shielding a card from negative statuses, while Devotion enhances any cards with that keyword — as long as the entire deck is made of faction-specific cards.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is available on PC, iOS and Android.

A challenge awaits

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

Drop another card or five

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game takes the minigame from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and expands it into full-fledged game. Build up powerful decks and crush your opponents.

Get Some Funds

Apple Gift Card

Stock up your library.

This large sum of cash is the perfect way to allow yourself to indulge and grab some games from Steam— or help someone else to.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.