What is Halide and why is everyone all over the internet talking about it?

What do you get when a prominent ex-Apple designer and former Twitter engineer join forces? A kick-ass camera app called Halide.

Sara Perez, TechCrunch:

The idea is to offer a variety of high-end tools for taking quality photographs, but packaged in a way where accessing those controls via gestures becomes like muscle memory – similar to using the dials on a camera.

The developers' website goes into detail as to why Halide was created and it essentially boils down to the fact that current mobile phone cameras are exquisite, but that just don't feel like the same quality as shooting with a DSLR.

Long story short, "It's a premium camera for your iPhone."

How is Halide different than other 3rd party camera apps?

Using tools like tactile controls to quickly change between autofocus and manual focus, bring down the exposure with a fast swipe, and more, Halide aims to imitate older photographic cameras like a Lecia or a Pentax.

Halide also focuses on giving users super simple access to professional camera tools: with the app you can choose to shoot photos as RAW or JPEGS, adjust manual focus, and even tweak things like focus peaking and the ability to snap stunning photographs with full ISO and shutter controls.

The app is designed with other smart features like:

Smart auto, which intelligently optimizers both your ISO and shutter speeds for super sharp images.

Quick EV, which allows you to adjust exposure with a mere swipe of your finger.

Grid and level, which lets you be precise with your shooting with the help of a subtle overlay grid.

… And so, so much more!

Awesome! So how much does it cost?

Halide will set you back about $3, but for everything you get to do with this camera app, it should probably be priced a little bit higher.

John Grubber:

This sort of maniacal attention to the smallest of details deserves to be celebrated.

Where can I download it?

