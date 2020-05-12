In a surprise move by Disney, Hamilton is coming to a television screen near you this summer. Get your Disney Plus memberships ready as the smash hit Broadway musicial is set to premiere on the streaming service this July 3, 2020 as a Disney Plus exclusive.

This news comes after Disney has already moved select theatrical releases to its streaming service early; Pixar's Onward reached the service a mere two weeks after its debut in theaters, while Artemis Fowl will be skipping theaters altogether and going straight to Disney Plus.

The Hamilton film was originally scheduled for release on October 15, 2021, but audiences will get to see the movie from the comfort of their own homes more than a year earlier than planned thanks to Disney's move. Robert A. Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company said:

"No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of 'Hamilton'—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way. In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful. We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind 'Hamilton' to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned."

