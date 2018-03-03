Today marks the one-year anniversary of the launch of Nintendo Switch. It is also the first day gamers around the world were able to traverse the dangers and adventures of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It both represents a past we love and cherish and proves that the Switch is a solid system for enjoying full, open world adventure games. BotW has had a great impact on a lot of our lives this past year.

See atAmazon

Tell us about your experience with BoTW. Hop on into the iMore forums and join the discussion there, or post your favorite BotW moments here!

Cella Lao Rousseau
03-03-2018 10:12 AM

We're celebrating BotW's birthday this weekend, which got us thinking: is there a particular aspect of Breath of the Wind that's taken your breath (some pun intended) away? Maybe there's a specific feature or level design that's changed the way you looked at the game altogether? :yes::heart::thinking::gold-star: Let me know what your thoughts are!

Reply

Nintendo Switch

Main