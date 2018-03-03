Today marks the one-year anniversary of the launch of Nintendo Switch. It is also the first day gamers around the world were able to traverse the dangers and adventures of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It both represents a past we love and cherish and proves that the Switch is a solid system for enjoying full, open world adventure games. BotW has had a great impact on a lot of our lives this past year.
Cella Lao Rousseau03-03-2018 10:12 AM
We're celebrating BotW's birthday this weekend, which got us thinking: is there a particular aspect of Breath of the Wind that's taken your breath (some pun intended) away? Maybe there's a specific feature or level design that's changed the way you looked at the game altogether? :yes::heart::thinking::gold-star: Let me know what your thoughts are!Reply
Happy Birthday to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild!— Dean Dobbs (@DeanDobbs) March 3, 2018
I waited 5 years for this game about an elf fighting pig monsters. Apparently, I needed this game about an elf fighting pig monsters.
It's the best game about an elf fighting pig monsters that I've ever played.
Thanks💚 pic.twitter.com/pOOuA0E3Y2
🎮Happy 1st birthday to Zelda: Breath of The Wild!🎮 #gaming #gamer #GamersUnite #gamerguy #gamergirl #gamergirls #gamerguys #gamingcollective #Gamersunite #videogames #videogame #zelda #breathofthewild #birthday #nintendo #n64 #switch #nintendoswitch #retrogamer #irish pic.twitter.com/lOOqP7aezt— ICan'tTonight🕹 (@icanttonight) March 3, 2018
In 10 days, it will be the first anniversary of the Switch and Breath of the Wild. To celebrate, I'll count down & share my 10 most memorable moments from my playthrough of BotW, posting one a day until March 3. pic.twitter.com/dpgpqFO7fR— Rebecca (@dkmagpie) February 22, 2018
Happy Nintendo Switch Anniversary! What a lovely first year. Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are some of my favorite games ever.— Michael J Helton (@mickeltweets) March 3, 2018
Can't wait for another year of titles, screaming, losing sleep over hype, and sharing the joy. pic.twitter.com/LvIoWFOR3K
Happy Birthday to the Nintendo Switch and to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild! What a great first year for the Switch. I can't wait to see what Nintendo has planed for year two! What Switch game are you most looking forward too? #NintendoSwitch #nintendo #thelegendofzeldabreathofthewild #breathofthewild #thelegendofzelda
By the end of this week Breath of the Wild will be a year old. It's crazy to think already a year has past. I feel like for most my time on YT I've been making videos on this game from when it was known as "Zelda Wii U" to it's release. Can't wait to do it all again for the next!— ZeldaMaster Luke (@ZeldaMasterLuke) February 27, 2018
One year ago today, The Legend of #Zelda fans around the world wandered out into the open air of Breath of the Wild for the very first time!— Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) March 3, 2018
What have been your fondest memories of your first year in the wild?#NintendoSwitch #ZeldaAUNZ pic.twitter.com/K3TKqwEbp5
One year ago today. Thank you Nintendo for not only giving us a new classic like Breath of the wild. But a console we will remember for years to come.🕹 #celebration #1yearanniversary #breathofthewild #nintendoswitch #tb #gaming #videogames #fandom #awesome #community #instagames #instagaming #instageeks #legendofzelda #nerd #gamer #geek #supermario #earthbound #followme
One year ago the adventure started and I still enjoy it a ton, happy birthday Zelda Breath Of The Wild and Nintendo Switch.#Zelda #ZeldaBreathoftheWild #Nintendo #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/smeXSeXwua— Dr.Wily (@drwilytwitta) March 3, 2018
L I V E— 🌮ToffNebula🌮 (@ToffNebula) March 3, 2018
Breath of the Wild has been out for a year today!
Let's finish up the DLC!
MOTORCYCLE HERE I COME.@TeamSinSquad https://t.co/KH8gWsCzki pic.twitter.com/YiOaoJ8iS9
Seit einem Jahr gibt es The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild und ich hab es endlich durchgespielt. Als nächstes Spiel steht jetzt ein klassisches Zelda mit The Minish Cap an. Oder würdet ihr mir ein anderes Zelda empfehlen? . . . #thelegendofzeldabreathofthewild #breathofthewild #thelegendofzelda #tloz #tlozbotw #theminishcap #zelda #gba #gameboyadvance #classicgames #classicgaming
A tribute to the 1st anniversary of breath of the wild.— Faisal. (@Fonppa) March 3, 2018
Thank you @Nintendo_KSA for making this masterpiece.
(The great fairy fountain) pic.twitter.com/LmI2AL1luH
Happy birthday to Breath of the Wild~! 💞 Art by the talented @mmimmzel pic.twitter.com/ndOMNtPsYm— Elise #MHWorld 🖤 (@xJiangshi) March 3, 2018
A year ago the most perfect game graced our existence, The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild became an instant success, and stole my heart even before it was released, I went on to cosplay several renditions of characters within the game, @nintendo made that pretty easy with so many looks to choose from 💙 . . The day the game was released I premiered my first cosplay into the series, a collab with @scifeyecandy, who crafted the tunic and corset, I made the Shiekah Slate, the belt and nodded the boots! Photos by the talented @kameraninja 💙 #zelda #botw #thelegendofzelda #cosplay #cosplayer #breathofthewild #nintendo #thankyou
Happy Birthday #NintendoSwitch 🎂 What an incredible 1st year! I think Super Mario Odyssey & The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild are 2 of the greatest games ever made. Been happy with my Switch since launch day. pic.twitter.com/mi3Kqul2IX— Mario World Fun Zone (@MarioWorldFun) March 1, 2018
One year of amazing Breath of the Wild game!😍 Thanks, Nintendo, for this wonderful journey! X)— Kyoudai Cosband (@KyoudaiCosband) March 3, 2018
Let's celebrate with monster cake;) pic.twitter.com/xE9L003gry