Today marks the one-year anniversary of the launch of Nintendo Switch. It is also the first day gamers around the world were able to traverse the dangers and adventures of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It both represents a past we love and cherish and proves that the Switch is a solid system for enjoying full, open world adventure games. BotW has had a great impact on a lot of our lives this past year.

See atAmazon

Tell us about your experience with BoTW. Hop on into the iMore forums and join the discussion there, or post your favorite BotW moments here!