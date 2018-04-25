As soon as you start your game, you'll be able to pick your character's gender, hairstyle and color, and a few additional features. You can choose to be either a witch or wizard You'll also be able to select your facial style including skin color, nose shape, eye shape, eye color, eyebrow thickness, and lip style. You can pick a hairstyle and hair color. Clothing options aren't available at first but you'll unlock them as you level up. Link your Facebook account

I'm sure there are a lot of you thinking, "No way! I'm not going to link my Facebook account!" Unfortunately, right now, this is the only way to save your game. I can't stress this enough. There are going to be dozens of times when something might happen that will wipe your game or make items you've purchased disappeared or any number of things. If you save your game by linking your Facebook account, it will be much easier for Jam City to help you restore your saved data. Hopefully, Jam City will add the ability to save your game via Game Center, too. That way, players that don't have a Facebook account can secure their game data another way. Choosing your name

Before you can even choose a name for yourself, you'll get started in Diagonally, looking for the things you need for your first year at Hogwarts. Talk to Rowan (Don't worry, you can't do anything except talk to Rowan first, so it's going to be easy). After you complete your first set of tasks, you'll be able to choose your character's name. You can either type in a custom name by tapping the text field, or have a name chosen for you by tapping "Random." If you decide you'd like to change your name, you'll be able to do so after the tutorial part of the game. Tap your profile, then tap the edit icon next to your name in the upper left corner. It looks like a pencil. Then, change your name. Note: Some names are excluded from being able to be used in the game. If you want to use a specific name and think it should be allowed, you can contact Jam City support and ask to have it added. Getting sorted

The real story begins when you get to Hogwarts. The first thing you'll do when you arrive is head to the Great Hall to be sorted. You can choose from one of the four Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor - The brave a chivalrous

Hufflepuff - The kind and diligent

Ravenclaw - The witty and wise

Slytherin - The cunning and ambitious Don't worry, you'll be able to choose which house to join. The Sorting Hat may be able to read your personality, but ultimately he leaves the decision up to you. Completing tasks

After the first chapter, which is the tutorial, you'll start your journey at Hogwarts. Each chapter has a certain number of parts to it. You'll need to complete tasks for each part before moving on to the next chapter. You must complete actions to earn stars, which count toward finishing a task. You'll be able to fill your star meter by performing actions, which are usually very simple: just tap an item or person the specified number of times. These taps cost energy, which replenishes over time. You'll earn rewards for completing activities, like an energy point, gem, or bunch of coins. You can choose which items you want as your reward. If you want to unlock new outfits for your character, I suggest choosing coins. You'll also be asked questions that refer to something that was just taught in a lesson. If you've been paying attention, you'll get the answer right. Lessons also teach you how to use your wand to perform magic. Using your wand requires you to draw symbols on your device. They're usually fairly simple, like an upside-down V or a circle. Remember these gestures, though. They'll be important later in the game. After you've started learning magic, a new icon will appear on your screen. The Magic tab shows you all of the potions, charms, and broomstick tricks you'll learn at Hogwarts across all of your years in school. A note about quests that cost gems You're going to come across quests that look like they'll be expensive to start. They may cost a bundle of gems. Don't worry. That's not the actual cost to start the quest. You'll see on the summary page that, if you wait a certain amount of time, the quest will be playable for free. So, have patience and come back to the quest later. You can earn more attributes, level up, and attend magic lessons while you wait. Waiting for your energy to refill

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is free to download and play, but it has quite a few reasons you may feel compelled to spend real cash. Refilling your energy stock is one of them. You'll use energy to complete actions, like picking out books, practicing charms, or taking notes in class. Some actions only require a few energy points, while others will deplete your entire stock before you're even done with a task. When you run out of energy, you've got two choices. You can either wait until you've replenished enough to complete the task or purchase a refill with gems. It costs 30 gems to refill your energy stock. If you don't have enough, you can pay real money to purchase them, starting at $0.99 for 25. Actions are limited by time, but whenever you're facing a task that requires a lot of energy, you'll be given a lot of extra time to earn it through waiting for points to replenish. If you're impatient, you can buy a refill, but remember that you'll probably end up using up that energy again in a future task, so don't overdo it. Note: Your energy stock will replenish every time you level up, which can be very useful if you level up in the middle of a task. Earning attributes

It's important that you become a well-rounded witch or wizard. As you play, you'll encounter times when you're asked a question by a professor or classmate. The answer you give might increase a specific attribute, which improves your interaction with other non-player characters in the game. These attributes are: Courage - Represented by a green shield

Empathy - Represented by a pink heart

Knowledge - Represented by a purple book Try to maintain a balance of these attributes. You'll come across many different witches and wizards in your journey and you'll want to have the right attributes so you can choose options that work best in any situation. If your attribute level is too low, you may not be able to select a particular option during an interaction. Strengthening friendships You'll be able to interact with non-player characters throughout the game. When a character wants to hang out with you (like to play Gobstones or have lunch with you), you'll see a handshake icon. Tap the icon to begin the interaction. Interactions will cost you a nominal fee of coins. Some friends are harder to please than others. When you start an interaction with a character, you'll see the recommended attributes for a successful interaction. If you don't meet those minimum attributes, you might want to consider holding off your bonding time until you do. Attributes aren't the only thing you'll need to have a good time with a friend. You'll also need to make the correct choices during the interaction. You'll want to base your choices on your friend's current mood. You can find out what that is by tapping the friend's profile picture in the upper left corner while you're in the interaction. Your friend will express one of the three attributes. When it comes time to selecting the answer or action you want to take in the interaction, choose the option that most closely fits the friend's mood. If your attributes are too low, you won't be able to choose the right option, so make sure you've got a balanced set of attributes as you play. Dueling with another character You're not exactly beloved in Hogwarts, especially by members of rival houses. There will be times when you're confronted with the option to duel. Similar to strengthening friendships, you'll want to meet certain minimum attributes before entering into a duel. A character that wants to duel will have an icon next to them that looks like two wands crossing. During a duel, you'll be given the option to sneak attack your opponent, aggressively attack your opponent, or defend an attack. Similar to a game of Rock-Paper-Scissors, you'll want to choose an action to counter your opponent's. Sneaky beats Defensive

Aggressive beats Sneaky

Defensive beats Aggressive Remember these traits to help you succeed. Changing your outfit

As you level up, you'll unlock new clothing items and hairstyles that you can purchase and wear. During Chapter 2, you'll have reached a level when you can access these items. Each clothing category has only one free item in it. If you want to change your outfit, you'll have to spend coins or gems to upgrade. Save up your earnings to get those lavish outfits and hairstyles! Earning points for your house