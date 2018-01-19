Let's be honest: All of us are still waiting for our Hogwarts letter to arrive via owl post. I personally am on my fifteenth 11th birthday, and I must say, I'm disappointed that there's still no word. Thankfully, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment's new label Portkey Games is giving us the next best thing — a mobile game that allows users to experience all Hogwarts has to offer. Looking to learn everything you can about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery? Look no further.

What's new with Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery?

What is Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery?

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a story-driven roleplaying game created by Portkey Games and JamCity in which users play as students at Hogwarts in the 1980s. In the game, you'll be able to create your own customized avatar, attend classes with famed Hogwarts professors, perfect your spells and other magical abilities, build relationships, and duel your enemies. Though it is set before Harry Potter himself was of age to attend the acclaimed school of witchcraft and wizardry, it still features many familiar faces like Nymphadora Tonks (sorry, Tonks), Bill Weasley, and Professor McGonagall.

In the same vein as a choose-your-own-adventure (without actually being a choose-your-own-adventure), the game is heavily decision-based, and each choice you make while playing will affect the outcome of your Hogwarts story. As beloved headmaster Albus Dumbledore once said, "It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities." Everything you decide to do will alter your quests, how other characters interact with you, and the legacy you'll leave behind. Though the announcement suggests that you don't choose a Crabbe and Goyle-style path, it might actually be fun to see how that turns out.

As you play and hone your skills, you'll be able to continuously upgrade your avatar's look, unlock new locations, gain new spells, and even adopt animal familiars (that hopefully aren't animagi in disguise). The magical expertise you gain as you progress though the game will also come in handy during the missions you undertake within the narrative.

What devices can I use to play it?

Though the game hasn't officially been released yet, it will be available from the App Store, Google Play, and Amazon's app store "soon in 2018." Once the game launches, links for Apple, Android, and Amazon will be added below. If you'd like to receive updates about the game's release, you can pre-register using your email on the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery website. You can also follow Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Is this the same game as Harry Potter: Wizards Unite?

Nope! Though both are official HP games, they are completely separate adventures and will have different gameplay systems. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is an AR game from Pokémon GO developer Niantic Labs.

